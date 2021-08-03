Cancel
Solano County, CA

Why Solano County is not issuing a new mask mandate in response to delta

By Eric Ting
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven of the nine Bay Area counties are now enforcing a new indoor mask mandate for all individuals in an attempt to slow the delta variant of COVID-19. Just two counties — Napa and Solano — are not mandating masks indoors, though Napa County is recommending them. Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas has been asked why his county stands alone on mask rules, and stated that he believes indoor mask mandates are unlikely to alter the trajectory of the spread.

