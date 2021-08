In November of 2019, we wrote[1] about the case of Wilson, et. al. v. United States, Case No. 2:19-cv-05037, US District Court, Eastern District of New York where a taxpayer prevailed in a case where he was the sole owner and beneficiary of a foreign trust. The owner/beneficiary was found to be liable for only the smaller 5% penalty under §6677(b) as the owner of a foreign trust that fails to file a report under IRC §6048. He was able to escape the 35% penalty imposed on a beneficiary for failing to report the receipt of a distribution from that trust as required by the same section.