‘I haven’t seen anything like this’: Washington wheat growers face low yields in record drought year

The drought has been hard on all producers across the Pacific Northwest, but perhaps one of the commodities where it’s most noticeable is wheat. While many winter wheat growers saw enough precipitation late last year and early this year to have a decent crop, the same cannot be said for spring wheat growers. The latest USDA numbers have less than 10% of the national spring wheat crop rated good to excellent, with nearly 1/3 of the crop rated very poor to poor.