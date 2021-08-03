‘I haven’t seen anything like this’: Washington wheat growers face low yields in record drought year
SPOKANE — Short stalks, thin rows, cracked soil and small bushels — the wheat Kevin Klein is harvesting in a field near Sprague just looks plain different this year. At least that's what he sees, and considering he's a fourth-generation farmer who's been working some type of a field for almost his entire life, it's not too much of a leap to say he knows what he's talking about.
