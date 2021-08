The leaders of two Valley companies have been named winners for the Mountain Desert Region in the EY 2021 Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) program overseen by Ernst & Young LLP. The two companies — Emerge and Trainual, both of Scottsdale — go on with six other regional winners from the Mountain Desert Region to compete in the EOY national program, the winners of which will be announced in November. The national winner goes on to be part of the World Entrepreneur Of The Year program in June 2022.