UW Cowboy golf receives GCAA Presidents Special Recognition Award

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel will host two separate receptions for the four 2020 and the two 2021 Staff Employees of the Quarter. No receptions for the four 2020 recipients of the honor were held due to the COVID pandemic. They will be honored Thursday, July 29, at 4 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Family Room. They are: first quarter, Libby Thorson, sexual misconduct investigator in the Dean of Students Office; second quarter, Tyler Kerr, makerspace coordinator in the Innovation Wyrkshop, located in the Engineering Education and Research Building; third quarter, Jill Aldridge, UW Residence Life and Dining Services contracts manager; and fourth quarter, Daryl Schultz, custodial trainer in Custodial Services, a unit of UW Operations.