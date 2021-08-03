Cancel
UW Cowboy golf receives GCAA Presidents Special Recognition Award

Powell Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wyoming Cowboy Golf team has received one of the most prestigious academic awards in college golf, earning Presidents Special Recognition honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) for this past season. A team has to have achieved a team grade-point average of 3.5 or above to receive the recognition. Wyoming was one of only 41 NCAA Division I programs honored for the 2020-21 academic year.

