Kash Doll Discusses Upcoming Role in Black Mafia Family Series, Looking Up to 50 Cent and New Music

By Aleia Woods
 3 days ago
Kash Doll is testing her limits in the acting world while keeping music close to her heart. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s jack-of-all-trades, there’s jane-of-all-trades and then there’s Kash Doll, a talented rapper from Detroit who has...

Burton, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Tecca
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Tasha Smith
Person
Flo Milli
Person
Nick Mira
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Russell Hornsby
Person
50 Cent
Person
Kash Doll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Mafia Family#Music Executive#Mafia#New Music#Xxl Magazine#Starz#Dugg#Ddg#Doin Lines
