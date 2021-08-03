Kash Doll Discusses Upcoming Role in Black Mafia Family Series, Looking Up to 50 Cent and New Music

Colombian music star Karol G has found inspiration in hip-hop. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Latin trap-pop singer Karol G loves all types of music, but hip-hop has a special place in her heart. Born and raised in Medellin, Colombia, the 30-year-old star was an avid hip-hop head growing up. As her music career exploded, she was eager to collaborate with some rappers. In 2017, Karol dropped her two-times platinum debut album, Unstoppable. That same year, she did a remix to her breakout hit “Ahora Me Llama,” which featured Migos’ Quavo. The record was a success, going 10-times platinum. Two years later, Karol released her huge hit “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj, which has gone 35-times platinum in the U.S. alone. Most recently, Karol collaborated with Ludacris on the track “Beautiful Boy,” off her third album KGO516.