BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by a truck in the Breezewood area of Bedford County over the weekend. State Police out of Bedford report that 75-year-old Marshall Thompson, of Breezewood, was killed after stepping out into the road at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Breezewood Road on Friday, July 30 just before 10:30 p.m.