IKEA’s Dapper End Table Integrates With The Brand’s First Smart Air Purifier

In celebration of the IKEA U.S. Family Program‘s 10th anniversary, the furniture retail company has created its very own HUVUDROLL Meatball Scented Candle. The limited-edition product is part of the brand’s IKEA Store in a Box, which “brings together the sensory experiences of visiting an IKEA store all in one compact box,” as per a press release. Simply light up the candle in your living room or bedroom, and have your space smelling like an IKEA meatball in no time. In addition to the candle, IKEA will also offer special deals, products and more for IKEA Family Members starting this week.