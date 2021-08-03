Cancel
IKEA’s Dapper End Table Integrates With The Brand’s First Smart Air Purifier

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 5 days ago

Since 2008, IKEA has stood as the largest furniture retailer on the planet. With the advent and integration of smart home tech increasingly permitting this space, the Swedish furniture superstore has been taking the necessary steps to remain at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry via the debut of a host of new products with integrated smart tech — the latest of which is a modern bedside table with a built-in air purifier known as the “STARKVIND.”

