Disney World’s health and safety measures have changed a lot over the past year. Back in May, we started to see mandatory temperature checks removed, physical distancing measures reduced, and face mask policies relaxed in the parks and resorts. But, in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Orange County (where most of Disney is located) and CDC recommendations, face mask policies have changed once again and we’re bringing you a first look at what it’s like in the parks as the policy goes into effect today.