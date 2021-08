Join residents Brad and Cindy Hess for an Austrian breakfast in Georgetown. Yes, 7:00 a.m. (August 15) is really the departure time, but this is a long ride and we need to beat the heat. Get to bed early Saturday. You will not regret it. The route is mostly bike path. The mile-plus of street riding in DC is on designated bike lanes that get very little traffic from cars that are restricted to 25 mph. It's 1 hour and 45 minutes one way at a steady pace. We will try for 12 miles an hour. For the return trip, we can dial it down to 8 miles an hour or so. Breakfast at the Kafe Leopold (www.kafeleopold.business.site). If we arrive by 8:50 a.m. we should not have to wait for a table. We should be back to UP sometime between 12:30 and 1:30 depending on how long we linger for breakfast and our return pace. Get out. Breathe unconditioned air. See nature. Meet your neighbors. Savor Old World cuisine.