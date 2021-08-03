Aprilia Rolls Out A Mid-Sized ADV Moto Based On Its New 660 Twin Platform

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. As the demand for online delivery gains traction, there’s a sharp increase in the use of two-wheelers for last-mile delivery purposes. With that, a plethora of issues arise too: exhausted delivery drivers, questionable safety gear, battered bikes, and of course, its dire impact on the environment, among other factors. In 2016, Adam Ridgway, a motorcycle license holder in Dubai for the past 13 years, saw these problematic factors too: “I walked out of a car garage, and I saw a spectrum of delivery bikes awaiting service, and I went to inspect them. Some were 4-5 years old, with several hundred thousand kilometers on the clock, and I started wondering if anyone had an electric delivery bike.” Ridgway started researching online about this, including what Tesla was pioneering in its market, and he soon ended up discovering a potential business opportunity that he felt was worth tapping into, both locally and globally.