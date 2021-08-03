Cancel
Letter: Biden speaks well

When President Biden speaks live on television, he is clear, cogent, usually concise, and reasonable. The newspaper has published several letters recently suggesting he can’t speak well, and none of writers offer specifics to support this generality. I wonder if these opinions are based on montages of Biden’s speeches that have been strung together and carefully edited to make him sound bad, and which have been shown by some conservative media. I recommend watching the actual occasions themselves on the channels that show them. In addition, the website whitehouse.gov gives a daily summary of his actions and statements he has made which indicates the enormous amount of work he is doing.

