Bulova Marks The 50th Anniversary Of Apollo 15 With A Special Lunar Pilot

Today, legendary Imagineer Bob Gurr posted on Instagram that he is filming interviews with 20/20 for an upcoming special on Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. Bob Gurr is a Disney Legend and Imagineer who was hired by Walt Disney to work with WED Enterprises back in 1954. He has designed Autopia cars, the Monorail, Matterhorn Bobsleds, the Omnimover ride system used in The Haunted Mansion and so much more. His handprint is left in nearly everything that moves, in one way or another, at a Disney park. As such, he will be a wealth of knowledge on not only the last 50 years of Walt Disney World, but the workings of Imagineering and the creation process in general.