Bulova Marks The 50th Anniversary Of Apollo 15 With A Special Lunar Pilot

By Johnny Brayson
hiconsumption.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omega Speedmaster may have been the first watch worn on the moon, but it isn’t the only one. A prototype Bulova chronograph was worn by astronaut David Scott during 1971’s Apollo 15 moon mission after the crystal popped off of his Speedy, and today’s Bulova Lunar Pilot is the modern version of that historical watch. Now, to mark the 50th anniversary of the mission, Bulova is launching a special edition Lunar Pilot that’s limited to just 5,000 pieces.

