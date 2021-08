Never mind your Travis Scott, your BTS, or your Saweetie – Maccas Australia has partnered with the PlayStation 5 and I couldn’t be happier. To celebrate its landmark 50th birthday, Maccas has created 50 limited edition PS5 controllers and I mean just look at them. In terms of custom controllers – you do get some horrible ones – this Maccas one might be a bit colourful but it isn’t too shabby at all. It’ll also probably lead to a lot of unconscious decisions to order Maccas just by looking down at your controller so be warned.