Tang Soo Do instructor receives promotion

mcdonoughvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTHAGE – Memorial Hospital FOCUS Fitness wishes to congratulate Jon Chandler, Carthage Tang Soo Do instructor, who was officially promoted on June 5th, 2021 in Naperville, IL, to Sah Dan (4th degree) Master. Jon has been a member of the World Tang Soo Do Association for almost 20 years and has been studio head at Carthage Tang Soo Do for the last 5 years. Carthage Tang Soo Do has been teaching traditional Martial Arts for over 20 years. Grandmaster Jae C. Shin watched Jon's original black belt test. Jae C. Shin is well known in the martial arts community, as he gave Chuck Norris his very first black belt.

www.mcdonoughvoice.com

