Public Safety

Four officers who responded to Jan. 6 Capitol riot have died by suicide

By Whitney Wild, Paul LeBlanc, Rashard Rose
KCRA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo above: Officers deliver testimony on Jan. 6 response. Two more DC police officers who responded to the U.S. Capitol insurrection have died by suicide, authorities announced on Monday, bringing the total to four officers who have taken their own lives in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot. "Officer...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Dunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Veteran#Cnn#Dc#Capitol Police#Senate#The Justice Department#House
Public Safety
