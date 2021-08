This summer has been scarred by heat. Extreme weather events have plagued countries around the world in recent months — heat waves in the United States, drought in Iran and so many floods. But the unforgiving wildfires just don’t seem to stop. At the end of June, there were fires in Canada, where an unprecedented heat dome proved catastrophic, destroying an entire village. Other fires torched homes and raged through brush across 10 western U.S. states, the largest of those fires raging in Oregon. The smoke even made its way across the country.