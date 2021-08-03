Daniel Gavins, first title on the European Tour

After a wild weekend in Tokyo, the golf world has converged on Memphis, Tennessee for the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational. There, at TPC Southwind, pros from all over the globe have gathered to tune up for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, marvel at Xander Schauffele’s shiny new gold medal, and, of course, eat. And when we say eat, we mean EAT. Just ask Australian native Min Woo Lee, who embraced southern comfort food with open arms and a big appetite this week and lived to tell the tale. Go on, mate.