Daniel Gavins, first title on the European Tour
ISPS HANDA World Invitational speaks English. In Northern Ireland, after a great comeback in the final round, Daniel Gavins, 30 years old from Leeds, celebrates his first career title on the European Tour. His success came with a score of 267 (71 65 66 65, -13 ) shots after a partial bogey free (with 5 birdies) closed in 65 (-5) and thanks also to a double bogey of compatriot David Horsey who, on the last hole of the tournament (the 72nd), throws the chances of victory to the wind and finished second with 268 (-12).www.tennisworldusa.org
