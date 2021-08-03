Air Quality Alert issued for Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 07:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Elbert; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Phillips; Sedgwick; Washington AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 800 AM MONDAY UNTIL 400 PM TUESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Baca, Las Animas, Elbert, Pueblo and Huerfano Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Akron, Wray, Limon, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Ordway, Eads, La Junta, Las Animas, Lamar, Springfield, Kim, Trinidad, Kiowa, Pueblo and Walsenburg. WHEN...800 AM Monday August 02 to 400 PM Tuesday August 03 IMPACTS...Air quality has slowly improved across the advisory area as wildfire smoke gradually dissipates. However, due to the lingering health impacts from prolonged exposure to high levels of wildfire smoke, the public health recommendations should continue to be followed through Tuesday afternoon. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.