IMDb TV series 'Sprung' looking for stand-ins ahead of Pittsburgh shoot

By Joshua Axelrod
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one Hollywood television project winds down its Pittsburgh-area production, another is getting ready to film here. Showtime’s “American Rust,” starring Rich Fitzgerald doppelgänger Jeff Daniels, is set to wrap this week after shooting around Western Pennsylvania since March. That would leave Amazon Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” and Billy Porter’s movie “What If?” as the only Hollywood properties currently shooting in the region.

