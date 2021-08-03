IMDb TV series 'Sprung' looking for stand-ins ahead of Pittsburgh shoot

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.