VIDEO: Lightning strike splits large California tree in half for length of trunk

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
A man in California recently captured the moment a large pine tree was struck by lightning.

Michael Bogan got the video of the tree on fire near Big Bear Airport immediately after it was struck.

The tree, believed to be at least 200 years old, split in half at the trunk as it burned.

The San Bernardino National Forest said firefighters visited the scene Sunday (August 1st) to cut down what was left of the tree.

