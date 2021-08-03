Cancel
Barron County, WI

Genealogical Society to share history of pinery

APG of Wisconsin
 3 days ago

The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will meet Monday at 6:45 p.m. at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. Third St., Barron. Ed Forrester will present a program about four people who were critical to the history of the pinery in Barron County. These people were of great importance to the county’s development and who are today virtually unknown. He will look at Barron County lands which helped to fund the start of General Mills Corp., to create a major university in another state, create a governor of the state of Wisconsin, and a man who sawed more logs here than even the Knapp-Stout Co. Another connection will be the story of how Barron County contributed to saving the redwoods in California.

www.apg-wi.com

