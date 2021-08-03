Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York City Will Require Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Dining

By Chris Crowley
Grub Street
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking matters out of the hands of private businesses, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced today that the city will require proof of vaccination for anyone going into restaurants and gyms or attending performances. The New York Times first reported the news, which, with vaccine mandates for state and city employees, is part of a push in recent days to curb the spread of the Delta variant and get New York over its vaccine hump. Vaccination numbers have stalled since May, and the city missed its goal of fully vaccinating 5 million people by the end of June. As of August 3, there are 4,585,666 fully vaccinated residents.

www.grubstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Dine#Restaurants#Vaccinations#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday announced that federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January 2022, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month. The Education Department said this will be the final extension. Borrowers will not have to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment

MADRID (AP) — Keeping Lionel Messi would be risky for Barcelona and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future, president Joan Laporta said Friday. Laporta blamed Barcelona’s previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s new contract...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy