New York City Will Require Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Dining

Taking matters out of the hands of private businesses, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced today that the city will require proof of vaccination for anyone going into restaurants and gyms or attending performances. The New York Times first reported the news, which, with vaccine mandates for state and city employees, is part of a push in recent days to curb the spread of the Delta variant and get New York over its vaccine hump. Vaccination numbers have stalled since May, and the city missed its goal of fully vaccinating 5 million people by the end of June. As of August 3, there are 4,585,666 fully vaccinated residents.