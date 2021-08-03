Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, NY

Take A Look At These Beautiful Rome New York Postcards For Sale

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
Posted by 
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you love collecting local artwork, look no further than eBay. There are tons of beautiful Rome New York post cards for sale. Take a look at these beautiful and historic postcards:. Explore The Former Abandoned Woodhaven Park In Rome. What Kind Of Businesses Do You Think Should Be In...

wour.com

Comments / 0

96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rome, NY
Utica, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
Rome, NY
Lifestyle
City
Utica, NY
City
Woodstock, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Dog#Weather#City Of#Hbo#The Capital Theater#Central New Yorkers#Snack Shack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
eBay
Related
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Do You Have What It Takes To Be Utica’s Next Pierogi Eating Champion?

Another eating challenge is hitting the streets in Utica this month, and it involves potato and cheese pierogi. The Polish Community Club of Utica is hosting their Polish Days on August 21 and 22 on Columbia Street in Utica. On top of all the great Polish food, drinks and live music for the celebration - the main event is the Pierogi Eating Contest.
Oriskany, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

What’s The Deal With Crickets All Over The Utica Area? They Look Funny

This isn't a question out of fear, this is a question because these crickets look a little bit different than the norm. They literally seem to be all over the place over the last few weeks. They have been spotted in Oriskany, Marcy, and New York Mills. It would be easy to imagine they are in all the places in between. They are bigger than a normal cricket. They look different than a normal cricket. They also seem to have some sort of super clinging ability too.
New York City, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Excelsior Pass PLUS Expands Access for NY’ers Across State and Country Lines

With the success of New York's Excelsior Pass, which, to date, has generated 3 million digital passes, the Governor's Office has announced the launch of the Excelsior Pass Plus to further expand safe access for New Yorkers. This 'first-in-the-nation' platform will be accepted globally at hundreds of businesses and locations that require vaccination proof, as well as for travel to locations where SMART Health Cards are being accepted.
Herkimer, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Be Careful, A Bear Was Spotted In Herkimer In A Very Unusual Location

Do you live in or around Herkimer? It may be a good idea to keep your eyes peeled as a bear was spotted in a highly traveled area. To quote someone who works at the radio station, "It isn't every day you see a bear in downtown Herkimer". That's what makes this a little nerve-wracking. Seeing a bear in a fairly unpopulated area isn't the oddest thing to see, but right in a densely populated portion of a city is a little more abnormal.
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Utica’s Most Expensive House Is Nearly $1.3 Million, Pretty Mind Blowing Too

Are you searching for your next home? Even if you're not, you definitely should take a peek inside this mansion in Utica. This is a home with quite the price tag, but also one that seems like it would certainly be worth it to the next owner. When you're talking about a price like this Highgrove Park abode has, you're going to get absolutely everything you could ever possibly dream about.
LifestylePosted by
96.9 WOUR

New This Year, State Fair Tickets Can Only Be Purchased Online or Over the Phone

New York State Fair tickets and vouchers for parking are now on sale, but they can only be purchased online or over the phone, no cash tickets will be sold at the gates. With a three-dollar admission, the 2021 New York State Fair is the lowest admission price of any fair in the U.S. And even cheaper for people 65 and older who will be admitted free. The fair continues the tradition of allowing children 12 and under free entry as well. The custom of special days honoring groups will also offer discount and free admission on certain days. Here are this year's special days. Troy Waffner, Fair Director says many state fairs charge $10 or more for admission, but New York has driven prices down to make it more accessible for everyone, no matter their income.
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Was This Upstate NY Village Wrong to Remove Gadsden Flag from Village Property?

The Gadsden Flag featuring the snake and Don't Tread On Me slogan being taken down from the Village Green in Hamilton was the site of a demonstration organized by Utica's Jim Zecca recently. Zecca, a former Utica councilman and leader of a pro Donald Trump group in Utica, told the Observer Dispatch that his "pro Gadsden flag rally" last week was actually a celebration of American history, and not a demonstration.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Interact With 60 Foot Dinosaurs When Dino Stroll Comes to Syracuse

Go back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth at Dino Stroll, coming to Syracuse for one weekend only. Get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs, some standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. At Dino Stroll, you will experience a transformation into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods.
Public HealthPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Masks Should Be Worn In These New York Counties According To The CDC

Last week, the CDC came out with new recommendations regarding masks and the Delta variant surging across the country. Governor Cuomo announced that county governments will be responsible for mask mandates to help eliminate the spread of the Delta variant. So far, 33 of the 62 counties in New York State have hit the threshold recommended for individuals out in public, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask. That's according to current CDC data. That doesn't mean, however, that it's being enforced.
PoliticsPosted by
96.9 WOUR

12 More Incredibly Idiotic Laws In And Around New York State

Remember we had written about some dumb laws in New York State a few months bag? These 12 are upping the ante. Especially the one about ferrets. New York State is a very old state rich in history. It also is a trendsetting state in many ways to being that we are home to the largest city in the country. But, we also have some laws that are just completely and utterly baffling. You might shake your head at them, but who knows, in NY that might actually be illegal.
New York City, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Could New York Be Facing a Christmas Tree Shortage This Year?

There's no doubt about it, the weather in Central New York and across the United States, this summer has been wild. Here on the east coast, we've been swimming in rain. Most people can agree that it has felt like it has rained every day in the Mohawk Valley. We've had microbursts, tornados, and flash flood watches all in a few short weeks.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

New York Class Ring Lost in 1975 Finally Found and Returned to Owner

All is not always lost. A class ring from 1975 was found in New York and returned to the rightful owner. Dan Milovich is a Buffalo Fire Department lieutenant who spends his free time metal detecting after his doctor recommended he start walking for exercise. Milovich has unearthed many treasures including a 1975 ring from Nichols School.

Comments / 0

Community Policy