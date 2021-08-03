Take A Look At These Beautiful Rome New York Postcards For Sale

New York State Fair tickets and vouchers for parking are now on sale, but they can only be purchased online or over the phone, no cash tickets will be sold at the gates. With a three-dollar admission, the 2021 New York State Fair is the lowest admission price of any fair in the U.S. And even cheaper for people 65 and older who will be admitted free. The fair continues the tradition of allowing children 12 and under free entry as well. The custom of special days honoring groups will also offer discount and free admission on certain days. Here are this year's special days. Troy Waffner, Fair Director says many state fairs charge $10 or more for admission, but New York has driven prices down to make it more accessible for everyone, no matter their income.