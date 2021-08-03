Cancel
Ryff raises $11.7M for its real-time brand integration

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyff has raised $11.7 million for its business of inserting brand advertisements into commercials, live broadcasts, and streams in real time using digital video and animation technology. The Los Angeles-based Ryff runs an advertising business where it places virtual objects in a scene of a movie, TV commercial or show,...

venturebeat.com

