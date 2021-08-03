Ryff raises $11.7M for its real-time brand integration

Chief Marketing Officer at Launchmetrics, the leading Brand Performance Cloud in Fashion, Luxury and Beauty. Fashion Week went digital once again in 2021, and the uncertainty around the future of fashion shows still remains as brands try to understand how they can balance both their physical and digital brand presence in today’s ever-changing landscape. The new forms of content distribution, which are fully dependent on digital tools, leave many perplexed. Although I can’t deny that some brands adapted to the change quite successfully by coming up with new and exciting content, many are still faced with the challenge of making their virtual collections come to life without physical spaces and making them easily accessible to the press, buyers and end consumers.