Ryff raises $11.7M for its real-time brand integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Many professional monitoring services are using the Camect smart camera hub now to maximize detection accuracy and reduce bandwidth costs. Camect is onsite hardware that uses advanced AI technology to provide detailed alerts in real-time. Camect’s AI detects over 30 types of objects including people, vehicles, deliveries, and even animals. Camect is known for highly accurate alerts and for virtually eliminating false alerts from bugs, animals, leaves, rain, or shadows. This accuracy is critical for video monitoring operations where security professionals must review all video surveillance alerts and determine which events present security risks. Eliminating false alerts from objects that are not risks allows the monitoring operators to focus and respond rapidly to real threats.
