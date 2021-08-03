Railroad tie fire still burning in Alabama despite storm
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A huge fire that consumed thousands of railroad ties in rural western Alabama was still burning Tuesday, nearly two days after it started. A storm that dumped rain on the blaze Monday evening helped keep it contained to the property of National Salvage and Services Corp., but it wasn't enough to douse the flames, said Billy Barrett, chief of the Valley Grande Volunteer Fire Department.www.moultonadvertiser.com
