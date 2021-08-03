Traffic Concerns Raised Over Proposed Yeshiva On West Clarkstown Road
Attorney Says Traffic Issues Take Back Seat To Religious Group’s Right To Practice Religion. Like a gunslinger coming out with a show of force, the attorney representing an applicant who wants to build a girl’s Yeshiva on at 31-41 West Clarkstown Road in New City, opened with the right of religious organizations to build even if it is a traffic burden to the community when he spoke at the Clarkstown Planning Board last week.rcbizjournal.com
