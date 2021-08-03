Cancel
New City, NY

Traffic Concerns Raised Over Proposed Yeshiva On West Clarkstown Road

Cover picture for the articleAttorney Says Traffic Issues Take Back Seat To Religious Group’s Right To Practice Religion. Like a gunslinger coming out with a show of force, the attorney representing an applicant who wants to build a girl’s Yeshiva on at 31-41 West Clarkstown Road in New City, opened with the right of religious organizations to build even if it is a traffic burden to the community when he spoke at the Clarkstown Planning Board last week.

