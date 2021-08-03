Cancel
Artificial stomach reveals fluid dynamics of food digestion

By American Institute of Physics
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn efforts to fight obesity and enhance drug absorption, scientists have extensively studied how gastric juices in the stomach break down ingested food and other substances. However, less is known about how the complex flow patterns and mechanical stresses produced in the stomach contribute to digestion. Researchers from France, Michigan,...

SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists in Japan create first genetically modified marsupial

Scientists in Japan have crispr-marsupials/">bred the first ever genetically modified marsupial, breeding a litter of albino opossums using the gene-editing technique CRISPR. CRISPR, which uses proteins to find, bind to, and modify certain stretches of genetic material, has been around since 2012, and has been used to modify everything from tomatoes to (far more controversially) human embryos.
Aerospace & Defense

Scientists launching Blob the slime mold into space

A single-cell yellow slime mold known as Blob is headed to the International Space Station. Blob is a naturally occurring slime mold with the scientific name Physarum polycephalum. But the European Space Agency, which is sending Blob to the ISS so it can be observed in microgravity, clearly understands that calling it by its nickname makes it way likelier the mold will snag a movie deal.
Science

Elemental forms of metals discovered in brains of Alzheimer’s patients

Approximately 10 metals occur in the human body naturally as chemical compounds that are stored and used by tissues. Copper and iron oxides, in particular, are required for cellular activities throughout the body. When the body mishandles or incorrectly processes these copper and iron oxides, however, tissue damage – especially...
Environment

Beware of Pesticides and Particles From Paints, Researchers Warn Us

Exposure to air pollution driven by the daily use of fuels and chemical products, such as pesticides, gases from vehicles, and paints, will bring the death of hundreds of people worldwide. As confusing as it might sound, researchers released a statement warning us about the worst-case scenario Earth could soon...
Physics

Exploring particle dynamics in flowing complex fluids using differential dynamic microscopy

Microscopic dynamics reveal the origin of the bulk rheological response in complex fluids. In model systems particle motion can be tracked, but for industrially relevant samples this is often impossible. Here we adapt differential dynamic microscopy (DDM) to study flowing highly-concentrated samples without particle resolution. By combining an investigation of oscillatory flow, using a novel "echo-DDM" analysis, and steady shear, through flow-DDM, we characterise the yielding of a silicone oil emulsion on both the microscopic and bulk level. Through measuring the rate of shear-induced droplet rearrangements and the flow velocity, the transition from a solid-like to liquid-like state is shown to occur in two steps: with droplet mobilisation marking the limit of linear visco-elasticity, followed by the development of shear localisation and macroscopic yielding. Using this suite of techniques, such insight could be developed for a wide variety of challenging complex fluids.
Cancer

Thinking without a brain: Studies in brainless slime molds reveal that they use physical cues to decide where to grow

If you didn't have a brain, could you still figure out where you were and navigate your surroundings? Thanks to new research on slime molds, the answer may be "yes." Scientists from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University and the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University have discovered that a brainless slime mold called Physarum polycephalum uses its body to sense mechanical cues in its surrounding environment, and performs computations similar to what we call "thinking" to decide in which direction to grow based on that information. Unlike previous studies with Physarum, these results were obtained without giving the organism any food or chemical signals to influence its behavior. The study is published in Advanced Materials.
Wildlife

Bacteria use a 'sense of touch' mechanism to navigate on surfaces

Many disease-causing bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa crawl on surfaces through a walk-like motility known as "twitching". Nanometers-wide filaments called type IV pili are known to power twitching, but scientists ignore which sensory signals coordinate the microbes' movements. Now, EPFL researchers have found that Pseudomonas bacteria use a mechanism similar...
Science

Entropy-Conserving Scheme for Modeling Nonthermal Energies in Fluid Dynamics Simulations

We compare the performance of energy-based and entropy-conservative schemes for modeling nonthermal energy components, such as unresolved turbulence and cosmic rays, using idealized fluid dynamics tests and isolated galaxy simulations. While both methods are aimed to model advection and adiabatic compression or expansion of different energy components, the energy-based scheme numerically solves the non-conservative equation for the energy density evolution, while the entropy-conserving scheme uses a conservative equation for modified entropy. Using the standard shock tube and Zel'dovich pancake tests, we show that the energy-based scheme results in a spurious generation of nonthermal energy on shocks, while the entropy-conserving method evolves the energy adiabatically to machine precision. We also show that, in simulations of an isolated $L_\star$ galaxy, switching between the schemes results in $\approx 20-30\%$ changes of the total star formation rate and a significant difference in morphology, particularly near the galaxy center. We also outline and test a simple method that can be used in conjunction with the entropy-conserving scheme to model the injection of nonthermal energies on shocks. Finally, we discuss how the entropy-conserving scheme can be used to capture the kinetic energy dissipated by numerical viscosity into the subgrid turbulent energy implicitly, without explicit source terms that require calibration and can be rather uncertain. Our results indicate that the entropy-conserving scheme is the preferred choice for modeling nonthermal energy components, a conclusion that is equally relevant for Eulerian and moving-mesh fluid dynamics codes.
Chemistry

Atomically resolved single-molecule triplet quenching

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Little is known about the atomistic mechanism that nature uses to mitigate the destructive interaction of triplet-excited pigment chromophores with omnipresent oxygen. Peng et al. tackled this challenge by developing a technique based on conducting atomic force microscopy to populate and track triplets in a single pentacene molecule, a model ϖ-conjugated system, placed on a sodium chloride surface (see the Perspective by Li and Jiang). The authors show how the triplet-state lifetime can be quenched in controllable manner by atomic-scale manipulations with oxygen co-adsorbed in close vicinity. The presented single-molecule spectroscopy paves the way for further atomically resolved studies of triplet excited states that play an important role in many other fields, such as organic electronics, photocatalysis, and photodynamic therapy.
PhysicsAPS physics

Physical Review Fluids

The kinetic energy in two-dimensional turbulence evolves towards larger sizes, eventually condensing into quasi-steady states of a few vortices at the scale of the simulation domain. When this happens in decaying turbulence, the flow initially segregates into a background of fast-moving small vortices and a system of larger ones that move more slowly. The slow component is shown here to form a low-energy ‘stochastic crystal’ in which vortices of opposite sign locally screen each other. Screening has long been conjectured for turbulence, and its mechanism is documented here, but global ordering is believed to be a new observation.
Science

Common Cold Virus Existed Long Before Modern Humans, Discovery Suggests

Inside a pair of 31,000-year-old baby teeth, scientists discovered DNA remnants from several viruses and used that genetic material to reconstruct the pathogens' evolutionary history. Their analysis suggests that human adenovirus C (HAdV-C), a species of virus that typically causes mild, cold-like illnesses in children, may have originated more than...
Cancer

Potential role of 'junk DNA' sequence in aging, cancer

The human body is essentially made up of trillions of living cells. It ages as its cells age, which happens when those cells eventually stop replicating and dividing. Scientists have long known that genes influence how cells age and how long humans live, but how that works exactly remains unclear. Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging.
Health

Subretinal Fluid Not Always an Impediment to Vision

Anti-VEGF therapy is broadly effective at reducing fluid accumulation in the retina, but that may not always be the best analog for treatment success, according to a new study. A total of 917 patients age 50 and older with subfoveal neovascular AMD (nAMD) who were treated with ranibizumab were screened....
Coding & Programming

Computational Fluid Dynamics using Python: Modeling Laminar Flow

This is the first article in a series on Fluid Mechanics of a Crystallizer. The series will cover modeling of fluid dynamics, heat transfer, mass transfer and crystallization in a chemical reactor. To simplify the tutorial, the model building will be performed in stages, starting with the creation of a laminar fluid flow solver (article 1), addition of heat and mass transfer components (article 2) and finally, solving a population balance model to model crystallization (article 3).
Public Health

Researchers Invent Mask That Detects COVID-19

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Despite widely varying local ordinances and workplace regulations, many experts...
Cancer

Study Reveals the Structure of a Giant Snake-Like Enzyme

Of all molecules that float inside cells, proteins do most of the heavy lifting, yet they can be overzealous at times. To stay healthy, cells balance the amounts of functional proteins they contain with the help of a group of enzymes called ubiquitin ligases. These enzymes tag unwanted proteins with a label – the kind of label you stick on someone’s back as an April Fool’s prank that reads ‘hit me’. Other molecules in the cell recognise this label and destroy any protein wearing it.
VirusPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists create new mosquito bite-proof clothing with textile materials

Researchers at North Carolina State University have created insecticide-free, mosquito-resistant clothing using textile materials they confirmed as bite-proof in experiments with live mosquitoes. They developed the materials using a computational model that describes the biting behavior of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that carries viruses that cause human diseases like Zika, Dengue...

