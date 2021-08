News has been circulating about Covid-19 breakthrough cases. But what exactly is a breakthrough case, and how many are happening locally?. Breakthrough cases are Covid-19 cases that develop after a person has received full vaccination against the virus. In the U.S., the FDA issued emergency authorization for the use of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are proven to reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death from Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 161 million Americans have been fully vaccinated as of July 19, 2021. The consensus from the CDC and health professionals nationwide is that vaccination is the first line of defense and can significantly reduce the severity of your case if you do contract Covid.