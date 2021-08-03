Kit Harington says ‘nature’ of Game of Thrones ‘directly’ caused him mental health issues

Kit Harington has gone into detail on the mental health issues he suffered from working on Game of Thrones.

The actor admitted that the violent and intense “nature” of the show, in which he played Jon Snow, “directly” led to him having a break down.

Harington told SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show: “I went through some mental health difficulties afterThrones, and during the end ofThrones, to be honest. I think it was directly due to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years.”

The actor, who can be seen in the upcoming Eternals, also commented on his decision to take some time away from work after the fantasy epic concluded: “I’m really happy I did that.”

Harington entered a wellness facility around the time the show finished filming in May 2019.

Harington also discussed his reasoning for appearing in an upcoming episode of sitcom Modern Love: “You don’t have to live in that intense place all the time. Why don’t you do something that takes the weight off? Why don’t you do something fun?”

Kit Harington in ‘Game of Thrones’ (HBO screengrab)

Harington previously revealed that he sought therapy in between seasons five and six of Game of Thrones, where it was teased that his character had been killed off.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.