Vari Electric Standing Desk review

Spending your workday at a desk can take its toll on your body and your mind. To boost creativity and prevent aches and pains, it’s important to get up and move often. Now you can work while standing anywhere with the RLDH Alto minimal standing desk. This modern standing desk helps to relieve back and neck strain from sitting at a computer all day. So you can continue working hard while giving your body the stretch and attention it needs. As a result, it will relieve the stress of sitting all day. Lightweight and compact, you can transfer the RLDH Alto from your home to an in-office workspace. Or you can even take it on extended trips. In fact, it won’t take up much space on your current desk while accommodating laptops more than 12 inches wide. Finally, it boasts an eco-friendly material, and for each stand purchased, RLDH will plant a tree.