A significant update to Google Voice this week added features like “Missed Call Reason” and “Call Drop Reason and Redial.” For users that’ve been working with Google Voice on phones for years, these features could change the game. Imagine being able to see how that call you missed wasn’t because you had your earbuds in and couldn’t hear, but because “this device wasn’t set to receive incoming calls,” along with a simple fix – imagine how that might’ve changed how you handled odd situations in the past!