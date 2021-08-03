Cancel
Gumption, Courage, and the Indomitable Spirit of Nurses

Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic began, adjectives aplenty have been used by the media to describe attributes of nurses and the nursing profession. New York City has labeled nurses "heroes" and clapped for them every evening as they changed shifts. My mother, bless her heart, had a habit of depicting hard work by an old-fashioned term. "Gumption" was what her generation labeled the ability to return to a course of action that required backbreaking labor and heartbreaking commitment.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

