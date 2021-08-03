First day of school in Butts County finds classrooms filled with happy students and teachers

The first day of class for students in Butts County was Tuesday, Aug. 3. In sharp contrast to opening day last year, when all students started school virtually at home for the first two weeks, classrooms were filled with smiling students and teachers ready to get back to in-person learning. In the left photo, Daughtry Elementary 4th grade teacher Stephanie Williams sits in her empty classroom on opening day 2020. In the right photo, Williams and her 4th grade class this year are all smiles as they begin the new school year.