(Correcting headline to reflect business performance.) Stenprop Ltd - real estate investment trust focused on multi-let industrial properties and dual listed in London and Johannesburg - Says like-for-like passing rent up 3.7% in three months ended June 30, and is up 8.0% over the past year. Occupancy of multi-let industrial portfolio increases to 94.7% on June 30 from 93.7% on March 31. Notes that total leasing enquiries is up 46% in first half of year compared to last year. Notes that, during the quarter, average weekly leasing enquiries were 18% lower compared to the last quarter due to changes in marketing strategy "to focus on fewer but higher quality enquiries". Notes strong pipeline of MLI acquisitions opportunities.