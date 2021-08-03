Apple Researching Ways to Expand the iPhone's Display to Hide the Notch
Apple is researching ways to hide the iPhone's notch when it is not in use and expand the display, according to a newly granted patent. The patent, first spotted by Patently Apple, is titled "Electronic devices with adjustable display windows" and was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. It explains how a device's display could move as to show and hide the front-facing camera and other optical components.www.macrumors.com
