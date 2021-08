CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Internet has given us a number of gifts over the years, such as iconic memes and A+ gifs. It’s also provided us with deepfakes, online videos that put an image or video of a person onto another’s likeness. It may sound wild to some, but the results are typically impeccable. Those who create these honestly deserve a lot of credit for their efforts, and some within the entertainment industry are even taking notice of their work. For instance, one creator, known for creating a deepfake involving Mark Hamill’s The Mandalorian cameo, was actually tapped by Lucasfilm.