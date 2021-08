The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 88 new COVID-19 deaths in the first seven days of August, and more than a quarter of them were in Mobile County. The state reported double-digit deaths in four consecutive days leading up to Aug. 7. There was no update of coronavirus numbers on Sunday. The 7-day average for new reported deaths in the state was 12.6 per day as of Saturday, the highest it’s been since late May. Though death numbers are still substantially lower today than they were during the winter surge.