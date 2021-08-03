Cancel
San Diego, CA

A solo-vehicle rollover crash killed 1 person on Route 94 in Golden Hill (San Diego, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

A solo-vehicle rollover crash killed 1 person on Route 94 in Golden Hill (San Diego, CA)

On Sunday, a person lost their life after a rollover accident on Highway 94 in San Diego.

According to the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place at around 7 a.m. on the westbound highway at 30th Street. On arrival, CHP officers found an overturned Ford Explorer in the no. 1 lane of the freeway.

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel worked to extricate the victim, who was trapped under the vehicle, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Several lanes of the freeway were shut down due to the crash and investigation. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

August 3, 2021

