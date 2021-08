Dayton Children’s is joining the rest of the world on July 25, 2021 in recognizing World Drowning Prevention Day. Unfortunately, the Dayton region has seen a rise in drowning incidents this summer and there have been multiple tragic losses in all types of water. The Dayton Children’s emergency department has seen eight near drownings and 23 injuries in and around water already this summer. “Drowning and other injuries around water happen quickly, supervision is the best way to prevent drownings,” says Abbey Pettiford, an injury prevention coordinator at Dayton Children’s. “Even if a lifeguard is present, their job is to scan the water for emergencies, not watch everyone in the water. Assigning an adult to watch the water is necessary every time kids are playing in or around water.”