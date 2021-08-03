New Long-term Data 'Clearly Favor' Combination Ipilimumab/Nivolumab in Melanoma
This transcript has been edited for clarity. I'm Dr Jeffrey Weber, a medical oncologist at the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health here in New York City. I would like to report to you today on several abstracts presented at the recent ASCO meeting that was held virtually. Both were long-term updates of important, large trials that were conducted over the past couple of years.www.medscape.com
Comments / 0