New Long-term Data 'Clearly Favor' Combination Ipilimumab/Nivolumab in Melanoma

Results of the phase 3 VISION study of 177Lu-PSMA PET in advanced prostate cancer are described. Neal Shore, MD: The phase 3 VISION trial that was very nicely presented by Dr Mike Morris at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting] this year, was a landmark study. We were very fortunate to be a urology site, and I believe there was no other urology community-based site that accrued more patients than we did. I had a really fortunate opportunity to be part of that study. This study involved patients who had mCRPC [metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer], who had progressed on at least 1 novel hormonal agent, and at least a taxane-based therapy. Many of these patients had had multiple taxane therapies and multiple novel hormonal agents. These patients had high tumor burden. They had progressed on numerous lines of therapy yet were highly motivated to be randomized to receive lutetium-177-PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen]–617 PET [positron emission tomography].