Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Waltz slams Biden for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan while Navy veteran remains Taliban hostage

By Talia Kaplan
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Rep. Michael Waltz slammed the Biden administration on Tuesday for giving away all "leverage" by pulling American troops from Afghanistan while Navy veteran Mark Frerichs remains a Taliban hostage. Waltz, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and is a Green Beret veteran of the war...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 16

Fox News

Fox News

501K+
Followers
109K+
Post
487M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Michael Waltz
Person
Zalmay Khalilzad
Person
Tammy Duckworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Hostage#Veteran#Navy#American#The Washington Post#Fox Friends#U S Central Command#The Al Qaeda#White House#The Associated Press#Democrats#State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
MilitaryNew York Post

B-52s lead new US airpower onslaught to stop Taliban advances in Afghanistan

The United States was sending B-52 bombers, AC-130 gunships and fighter jets into Afghanistan Saturday to turn back dramatic recent advances by the Taliban. The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers, the mainstay of American strategic airpower since 1952, were flying into Afghanistan from al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, The Times of London reported, citing Defense Department sources.
MilitaryMarietta Daily Journal

US calls in airstrikes to defend Afghan allies amid withdrawal

WASHINGTON — U.S. military aircraft have been hitting ground targets in Afghanistan in an effort to protect allies, according to U.S. Central Command, as the Taliban makes rapid advances in the void left by withdrawing U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops. “U.S. forces have conducted several airstrikes in defense...
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

A Taliban takeover in Afghanistan will not be Joe Biden's fault

At the end of August, if all goes according to schedule, the final American troops will depart Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the U.S. war there began. And if current military trends are any indication, the Taliban may soon be back in control. A massive explosion rocked Kabul, the capital...
Brookings Institution

An uneasy limbo for US-Pakistan relations amidst the withdrawal from Afghanistan

Six months into the Biden administration, amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and increasing violence on the ground there, the U.S.-Pakistan relationship stands in uneasy limbo. Pakistan has indicated repeatedly that it wants the relationship to be defined more broadly than with regard to Afghanistan — especially based on “geo-economics,” its favored current catch-all for trade, investment, and connectivity — and has insisted that it doesn’t want failures in Afghanistan to be blamed on Pakistan. At the same time the U.S. has made it clear that it expects Pakistan to “do more” on Afghanistan in terms of pushing the Taliban toward a peace agreement with the Afghan government. Pakistan responds that it has exhausted its leverage over the Taliban. The result is a relationship with the Biden administration that has been defined by Pakistan’s western neighbor, as has been the case for U.S.-Pakistan relations for much of the last 40 years. And the situation in Afghanistan may define the future of the relationship as well.
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. evacuation of Afghans likely to drag on after American troops leave

WASHINGTON — A planned U.S. evacuation of a small group of Afghan interpreters will likely drag on even after the last American troops withdraw from the country by the end of August, according to numbers provided by the Biden administration — and some may have to wait more than two years to get out.
MilitaryBBC

Afghanistan troop withdrawal a strategic mistake, warns ex-general

Withdrawing troops from Afghanistan is a strategic mistake that risks a resurgence of terrorism, a former top UK general has said. Gen Sir Richard Barrons, who was head of UK Joint Forces Command, told the BBC the UK and Western allies have "sold the future of Afghanistan". Most British troops...
Militaryhngn.com

US Military Aircraft Hits Afghanistan Ground as Taliban Makes Rapid Advances

As foreign troops leave Afghanistan and the Taliban make fast combat gains, the U.S. will continue a constant cadence of airstrikes. Biden Ordered B-52 Bombers and AC-130 To Hit Afghanistan Grounds. In a recently published article in MSN News, President Joe Biden authorized B-52 bombers and AC-130 Spectre gunships to...
PoliticsPOLITICO

Taliban on Afghan provincial capital capture: 'We have to take it'

Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine — and a deeply-saddened-by-the-Lionel-Messi-news FC Barcelona fan. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.
PoliticsNew York Post

Taliban takes control of cities in Afghanistan ahead of US withdrawal

The Taliban on Sunday took hold of two major cities in Afghanistan, sparking “total chaos” ahead of the complete US troop withdrawal from the country at the end of the month, according to reports. The Islamist militant group captured government buildings in Kunduz, a northeastern city, and in Sar-e Pul,...
Aerospace & Defensetucsonpost.com

Afghan military airstrikes kill 45 Taliban, 3 Al-Qaeda

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): At least 45 Taliban terrorists including three Pakistani nationals affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) at the outskirts of Lashkargah, Helmand provincial center, the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. "45 Taliban terrorists including...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Taliban capture third Afghanistan capital in as many days

The Taliban have seized a third capital in Afghanistan in as many days as the group continues to make aggressive and significant gains in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal. Taliban insurgents seized the city of Kunduz in Northern Afghanistan on Sunday. Kunduz is the third provincial capital to...
Worldarcamax.com

Afghanistan likely headed for civil war, former US ambassador says

WASHINGTON — Afghanistan is likely to slide into a prolonged civil war with U.S. ground forces set to leave by the end of the month, a former U.S. envoy to Kabul said. Ryan Crocker, who served as ambassador to Afghanistan during the Obama administration, said he didn’t foresee any chance that U.S. troops would return once they exit.
U.S. Politicstalesbuzz.com

McConnell slams Biden for pulling troops out of Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed the Biden administration’s decision to pull troops from Afghanistan, noting that Taliban forces have advanced in key provincial capitals in the wake of the U.S. withdrawing from the region. His comments come as the Taliban has moved in on critical cities including Herat,...

Comments / 16

Community Policy