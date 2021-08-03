Woman dies after being found shot on road in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman died after she was found shot on a road in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood early Monday morning, police said.

Police and paramedics were sent to Blackadore Avenue after getting a ShotSpotter alert around 2:30 a.m.

Officers who were first to get to the scene found the woman lying on the road and provided aid until paramedics arrived, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but she later died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as 27-year-old Ebony McCary.

Police do not yet have any suspects as they investigate the shooting.

©2021 Cox Media Group