Where Have All the Women in Sports Gone?

Simone Biles knew that something was wrong. She had pulled herself out of the team gymnastics competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after she developed a case of "the twisties." This condition severely impairs a gymnast’s ability to know their position in the air and relative to the ground, something that could lead to serious injury if not addressed. She also decided not to compete in some of the individual events in the days afterward, citing mental health issues. Rather that find herself lost in the air, unable to add to her team’s scoring and possibly injuring herself, she decided to withdraw. “I knew they could do the job.” She wanted her teammates to medal, and she saw herself as a stumbling block. In an interview, she said, “We aren’t just athletes or entertainment. We are humans too. We have emotions that we don’t tell you about. I felt embarrassed at first. You have to put your mental health first. It doesn’t matter if you are on the biggest stage.”