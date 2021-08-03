Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, making it the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
108K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Vaccinations#Dine#Democrat#New Yorkers#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

To shake hands or not? An age-old human gesture now in limbo

As the pandemic took hold, a Kansas City-area meeting and event planning business began hawking 'œI Shake Hands' stickers to help ease awkward social encounters. 'œWe didn't want the sticker to say, '˜We Don't Shake Hands' because that is kind of off-putting,' said John DeLeon, vice president of operations and sales at MTI Events, adding that the idea was that anti-shakers could simply choose not to wear one of the stickers. 'œBut if someone had the sticker on in that group, then that was the indication that it was OK.'
InternetPosted by
Daily Herald

Some praise, some doubts as Facebook rolls out a prayer tool

Facebook already asks for your thoughts. Now it wants your prayers. The social media giant has rolled out a new prayer request feature, a tool embraced by some religious leaders as a cutting-edge way to engage the faithful online. Others are eyeing it warily as they weigh its usefulness against the privacy and security concerns they have with Facebook.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Herald

Agent chose negligent home inspector

Q: Before I bought my house, my agent scheduled the home inspection, and I trusted her to choose a good inspector to protect my interests. After moving in, I found many defects that were not disclosed in the inspection report. Worst of all, the whirlpool bathtub was never tested. The first time I used it, brown smelly gook came out of the jets, and leaking connections under the tub caused ceiling damage downstairs. My insurance paid to fix the ceiling, but the plumbing repairs are on me. The home inspector's excuse is that he doesn't test whirlpool tubs, the sellers said they were unaware of the problem, and the agent's broker has advised her not to get involved, even though she hired the inspector. Am I stuck with these costs, or is someone liable for nondisclosure?
TrafficPosted by
Daily Herald

Motorists zooming along as summer highway travel peaks

PORTLAND, Maine -- Motorists put the pedal to the metal during the pandemic and police are worried as roads get busy with the final stretch of summer travel. The latest data shows the number of highway deaths in 2020 was the greatest in more than a decade even though cars and trucks drove fewer miles during the pandemic.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Downtown Naperville Alliance director to retire

Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is retiring after 14 years of leading the marketing and advocacy efforts for the city's central business district. During her tenure, Wood helped to foster the growth of downtown Naperville; led web, print, digital, TV and radio marketing initiatives; and initiated...
Des Plaines, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

COVID vaccination clinics in Des Plaines

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month for anyone 12 and older. First shots will be administered Monday at Chippewa Middle School, 128 N. 8th Ave. or Wednesday at Algonquin Middle School, 767 E. Algonquin Road. Second shots will be available Aug. 30 at Chippewa...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Herald

Ready to hire your first employee? Prep with these 6 steps

Despite the pandemic, the IRS received more than 7 million requests for new employer identification numbers between January 2020 and June 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. As those businesses grow, many will reach an important milestone: hiring their first employees. Here are six things business owners...

Comments / 0

Community Policy