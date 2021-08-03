Chicago White Sox: Doing a great job drafting in recent years

The dust has settled from the 2021 MLB Draft. We just received word on Sunday that the New York Mets are not going to get their first-round pick Kumar Rocker signed and you can’t help but feel bad for them. A great player like that fell to them and but now he is going to be redrafted next season. It makes you look at our Chicago White Sox and start to appreciate what they have been able to do in the draft over the years.