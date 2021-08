It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no, it’s an overused Superman reference. Supergirl’s final season has a trailer, teasing an eventful climax for the Arrowverse staple. Several battles and dramatic encounters are teased, but the most potent is the struggle to stop a cryo-nuclear bomb. Melissa Benoist’s Kara and David Harewood’s Martian Manhunter exchange lines about the futility of trying to defuse the weapon in what could be the finale, or just another day for Krypton’s finest. After spending some time in the phantom zone, Kara’s suffering horrible nightmares, and there’s some choice lines about taking risks, becoming the heroes we were meant to be, and so on.