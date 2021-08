I don't know about you, but I suspect something mightily weird is going on in the world's shipping lanes, and it's getting too big to ignore. Consider what we've seen in the past few years: off Japan, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship; later, the USS John McCain collided with a ship near Singapore. And who can forget the cargo ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, after having entered the canal by performing a series of bizarre maneuvers.