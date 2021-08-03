Cancel
Tampa, FL

Tech company Fast picks Tampa for major East Coast hub

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Fast's San Francisco headquarters, shown here, will remain in operation as the online checkout services company establishes a new East Coast headquarters in Tampa. [ Fast ]

Fast, a San Francisco financial tech company that deals in online checkout services, has named Tampa its official East Coast home base.

The company is planning a hiring campaign during which it hopes to hire some 200 employees, many based in Tampa.

Founded in 2019, Fast is designed to simplify the online shopping process through secure one-click checkouts. The company currently has more than 200 employees and $124 million in venture capital funding, as well as its own line of apparel and accessories, from hoodies to headwear to stickers. The hot item at Tuesday’s announcement event at Sparkman Wharf: T-shirts bearing the phrase “Champa Bay Goes Fast.”

In a statement, the company said it picked Tampa for its East Coast hub in part because of the region’s burgeoning technology scene. Tech moves and expansions in Tampa Bay this year include the cybersecurity firm ID.me, real estate services firm HomeLight and coding “bootcamp” CodeBoxx.

In a recent survey, commercial real estate services firm CBRE found Tampa Bay to be among the top 10 North American markets for tech talent growth, with its pool of workers growing 23.5 percent since 2016. The study found that Tampa Bay one of only nine U.S. markets with a net “brain gain” during that span, attracting more out-of-town tech-degree graduates than it produced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

