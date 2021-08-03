Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Rights activists urge Morocco not to extradite Uyghur man to China

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

RABAT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Moroccan human rights activists on Tuesday urged Rabat not to extradite a Uyghur man to China, citing fears he might face arbitrary detention or torture.

Yidrissi Aishan has been held at a prison near Casablanca after being arrested on an Interpol notice filed by China after arriving last month from Turkey, where he lives.

China has accused him of terrorism and he faces an extradition hearing in Morocco, his lawyers said, saying the charges against him lack evidence.

"We call on Morocco to uphold the international anti-torture conventions it has ratified and abstain from extraditing the Uyghur citizen to China where he risks torture and arbitrary detention,” said Khadija Riadi of Morocco’s AMDH rights group.

Mustapha Ramid, the minister in charge of human rights in the Moroccan government, was not immediately available to comment.

Aishan, 34, lives with his wife and three children in Turkey where he has residency status on humanitarian grounds, Amnesty international said last week, urging his release.

He was active in a Uyghur diaspora newspaper in Turkey that denounced what it called atrocities against the Muslim minority in China, said Safeguard Defenders, a rights group.

China has been rebuked by international rights groups for its crackdown on Uyghurs, described as subject to arbitrary mass detention, indoctrination and torture. U.N. experts estimate at least a million Uyghurs and other Muslims are held in detention centres in northwest China’s Xinjiang region.

China denies accusations of abuses in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism.

Aishan's Moroccan lawyer, Miloud Kandil, said China's accusations lack evidence, while the Turkish judiciary has acquitted him three times and rejected his extradition.

"Every Muslim Uyghur is a potential terrorist in the eyes of China. Therefore his extradition is a violation of national and international law," said Kandil.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uyghur#Morocco#Extradition#Amnesty International#Rabat#Moroccan#Interpol#Amdh#Safeguard Defenders#U N#Muslims#Islamist#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning.

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning. At a regional conference on Friday, the leaders of five Central Asian countries raised the alarm about the spiraling conflict in neighboring Afghanistan, as US-led forces withdraw and the Taliban advance. The negotiations in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, on the...
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Why isn't the government telling us about Chinese nuclear weapons?

The U.S. government used to keep the public apprised of threats to national security. Recall, for example, when President John F. Kennedy went on national TV to inform the public about Soviet missiles in Cuba. Such news was never welcome, but the public appreciated knowing the hard truths. Today, it...
Foreign Policymediaite.com

Coca-Cola’s Vice President for Human Rights Declines to Condemn Chinese Genocide of Uyghurs

During a hearing on Tuesday with the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China, Coca-Cola’s global vice-president for human rights, when pressed, declined to condemn China’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims. Questioning Paul Lalli, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) mentioned the global corporation’s objections to Georgia’s election reform law, which was enacted in March,...
Foreign PolicyNPR

Uyghurs Are Facing Abuse In Camps In China. The U.S. Congress Is Trying To Address It

The largest coordinated human rights abuse campaign of the 21st century is how Congressman Thomas Suozzi characterizes the Chinese government's treatment of Uyghurs. Over 1 million members of the Muslim minority group are believed to be held in China, often under brutal conditions. Mr. Suozzi, a Democrat, is a co-founder of the bipartisan Congressional Uyghur Caucus, which was formed this week, and he joins us now. Congressman, thanks so much for being with us.
SocietyBoston Globe

‘They have my sister’: As Uyghurs speak out, China targets their families

She was a gifted agricultural scientist educated at prestigious universities in Shanghai and Tokyo. She said she wanted to help farmers in poor areas, like her hometown in Xinjiang, in western China. But because of her uncle’s activism for China’s oppressed Muslim Uyghurs, her family and friends said, the Chinese state made her a security target.
Entertainmentamericanmilitarynews.com

Kodak gives in to China and deletes, apologizes for human rights post about China’s Uyghur genocide

The American film-photography company Eastman Kodak deleted an Instagram post it shared describing China’s Xinjiang province — where an estimated 1.8 million ethnic minority Uyghurs are detained, and the U.S. has declared “genocide” is taking place — as an “Orwellian dystopia.”. In mid-July, Kodak initially shared a 10-photo Instagram post...
Protestsglobalvoices.org

In Azerbaijan women's rights activists protest outside the Ministry of the Interior

A coffin covered with the names of domestic abuse victims was placed at the entrance of the Ministry of the Interior in Baku on July 30. The installation was organized by three representatives from a local feminist collective to combat increasing gender-based violence in Azerbaijan. At least five women were killed in Azerbaijan in July due to domestic violence.
Advocacywhtc.com

Myanmar military offers amnesty to some protesters in hiding

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military has offered to waive charges against some protesters involved in demonstrations or strikes if they come forward to authorities, state media reported on Friday, prompting a sceptical response from several facing charges. The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the army toppled the...
Worldktwb.com

Taliban kills Afghan gov’t top media officer, US condemns

KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban fighters on Friday assassinated the Afghanistan government’s top media and information officer in the capital Kabul, an act condemned by the senior U.S. diplomat in the country as an affront to human rights and free speech. The Taliban claimed responsibility for killing Dawa Khan Menapal, head of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy